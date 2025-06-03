Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $580.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.66.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

