Selway Asset Management Sells 1,050 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $248.71 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

