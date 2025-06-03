ATB Capital Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$1.60

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.20 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
