William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 406,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,327. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Birkenstock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.