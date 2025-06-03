Kevin Parks Acquires 1,000 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kevin Parks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $12,830.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,707.61. The trade was a 21.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5%

FINS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

