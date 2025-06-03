Kevin Parks Acquires 1,000 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kevin Parks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $12,830.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,707.61. The trade was a 21.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5%

FINS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

