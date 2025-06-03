Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,208 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $395,931.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,432.40. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

