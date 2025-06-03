Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Shares of TSE LB traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.92. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.37 and a 1 year high of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.