ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Stock Price

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

About Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.55. 11,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,551. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. Lycos Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$3.55.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

