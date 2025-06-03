Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $9.05 on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. 1,440,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

