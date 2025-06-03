Unigestion Holding SA Invests $10.20 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 360,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

