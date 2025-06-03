ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 13,014 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

