Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 68,351 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

