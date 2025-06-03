Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 125,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 169,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,314.0% during the first quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 214,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

