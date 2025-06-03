The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.30 on June 18th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.30 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

HD stock opened at $367.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

