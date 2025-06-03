Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

