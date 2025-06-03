NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 100,468.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

