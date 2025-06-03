iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 397,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

