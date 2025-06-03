Dino Robusto Sells 6,250 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $297,687.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $297,562.50.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $319,125.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48.

On Monday, March 17th, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,042. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after buying an additional 415,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 249,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 585,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in CNA Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

