UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 1,233,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,653. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma



UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

