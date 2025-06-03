Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pulmatrix worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 96.51%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

