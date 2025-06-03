Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.82 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

