First Financial Corp IN Sells 160 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.