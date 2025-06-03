Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $80.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

