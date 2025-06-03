uniQure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,961 call options on the company. This is an increase of 314% compared to the average daily volume of 2,162 call options.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 249,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.10. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

