Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $26,865.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,683.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 962,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $9,861,801.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 966,304 shares of company stock worth $9,902,545 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quantum by 428,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 449,711 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 696,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,869. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

