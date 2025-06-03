ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

