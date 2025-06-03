Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $1,010.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $974.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

