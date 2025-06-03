RFG Advisory LLC Has $19.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTI opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

