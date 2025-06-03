Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 798,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

