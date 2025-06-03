AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $56.11 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

