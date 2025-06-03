Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $355.40 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

