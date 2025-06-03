Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.17, but opened at $74.00. Donaldson shares last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 139,427 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
