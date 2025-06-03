Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $396.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

