Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. 173,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,372. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.