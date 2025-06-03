Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoetis stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.40. The company had a trading volume of 696,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,090. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,321,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,375,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

