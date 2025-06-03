Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on May 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 16,476,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,477,601. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $70.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,102,737 shares of company stock worth $102,593,978. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

