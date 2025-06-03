Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles River Laboratories International stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 95,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 921.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

