IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IQVIA stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.65. 203,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

