NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 103,260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,288,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWM stock opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

