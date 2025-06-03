Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,393 shares of company stock worth $284,570,654 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average is $334.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
