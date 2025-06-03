LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.