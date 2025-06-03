Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

ASO stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 171,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,668. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

