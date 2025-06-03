Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $216.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

