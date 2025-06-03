Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.09.

PEGA traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,622. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,373,261.02. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,581.50. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,528. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $68,229,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

