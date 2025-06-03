Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

CVX opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

