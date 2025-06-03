Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

