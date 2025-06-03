Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $691.00 to $766.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.46.

MCK opened at $721.27 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,587 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

