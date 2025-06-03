ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Vantage Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

