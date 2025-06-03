Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $344.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

