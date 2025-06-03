Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VOO opened at $544.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

